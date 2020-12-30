Shooting victim shot in the head: Airlifted to Macon hospital

|
Listen to the content of this post:
PRINGLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Washington County Sheriffs Deputies are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting.
According to deputies, a 19-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.
Deputies say they responded to a Bartow-Dublin Road address in the Pringle community at approximately 6:50 p.m.
According to a news release, paramedics airlifted the victim to a Macon area hospital.
This is an active investigation.
41NBC will provide more details as soon as they are available.