Warner Robins beats Cartersville 62-28 for GHSA 5A title

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Highlights:
Sights and sounds from Atlanta:
Fans enjoy game from Warner Robins:
ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins High School football team beat Cartersville 62-28 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium Wednesday to win the school’s fifth football state title and first since 2004.
The Demons (13-1), playing in their fourth straight title game, piled up 601 yards of offense.
Quarterback Jalen Addie completed 16 of 18 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 109 yards and added three scores on the ground.
Addie was one of three Demons to eclipse the 100-yard mark on the ground. Jahlen Rutherford rushed for 143 yards and a score, while Malcolm Brown rushed for 102 yards and a score.
Daveon Walker caught six passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.