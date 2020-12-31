New Year’s Eve brings rain, New Year’s Day, a severe storm threat

Listen to the content of this post:

Showers have already started across Middle Georgia this morning and you can expect to see rain off and on through the day.



Rain is pushing north from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing the potential for heavy rain and continued increases in moisture.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible this afternoon and evening, but severe weather is not expected tonight.

Friday Severe Threat



A cold front will approach the area tomorrow, bringing with it 2021’s first chance for some severe storms…hopefully this isn’t a harbinger of what is to come this year.



The Storm Prediction Center has all of Middle Georgia in a level 1 threat (out of 5) for Friday.

Main threats with storms that form tomorrow afternoon will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain that could cause flash flooding, and an isolated tornado.



It is hard to really pinpoint where the best chance of severe weather will be across Middle Georgia for tomorrow afternoon, but some models suggest the best chance of rotating storms will be just north and west of I-75.

What we are watching closely is where the high wind shear (turning in the atmosphere) and instability line up.

Right now, in our area, there is not a spot where those two things line up great, but any amount of sunshine tomorrow could change things quick.



The best chance to see strong rotating storms does look like it will be in the storms that form just ahead of the main line.



This would put timing for severe storms loosely from 12pm-8pm Friday.

Be sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings Friday, especially if you are going to be out and about.



Severe storms aren’t the only issue we will be dealing with into the weekend.

Heavy rain between now and Saturday night will bring our rain totals to 1-3″ across Middle Georgia.

This could result in a few areas of flash flooding, especially on Friday, but I am not especially worried about a widespread flooding problem.

Stay weather aware out there tomorrow, and maybe take the time today to make sure you have warning set up on your apps and weather radio.

Seems like a pretty easy new year resolution to keep, that will keep you safe.