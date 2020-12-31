UPDATE (Thursday, December 31 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
21680
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 31, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/31/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 566,676 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 31. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1451 7817.47 43 129
Atkinson 639 7671.07 9 94
Bacon 800 7015.08 21 59
Baker 129 4139.92 6 26
Baldwin 2905 6538.67 72 223
Banks 1144 5725.15 19 137
Barrow 4810 5568.23 66 387
Bartow 6567 5928.45 121 470
Ben Hill 1201 7215.38 36 122
Berrien 795 4124.3 20 42
Bibb 9346 6142.62 240 1161
Bleckley 640 4985.2 30 41
Brantley 665 3463.18 18 55
Brooks 773 4915.11 27 64
Bryan 1762 4502.13 18 121
Bulloch 3729 4692.51 36 163
Burke 1162 5200.97 16 108
Butts 1275 5064.75 47 81
Calhoun 314 4970.71 11 57
Camden 2221 4118.76 19 97
Candler 611 5638.09 28 50
Carroll 5246 4367.34 96 256
Catoosa 3245 4718.56 37 157
Charlton 842 6354.24 12 45
Chatham 12842 4395.3 230 1047
Chattahoochee 2164 20132.11 1 19
Chattooga 1557 6286.84 44 105
Cherokee 12782 4794.14 127 818
Clarke 8494 6544.97 63 317
Clay 145 5078.81 3 9
Clayton 13278 4355.76 222 898
Clinch 563 8458.53 14 49
Cobb 36865 4662.99 554 2370
Coffee 3412 7927.14 80 486
Colquitt 2537 5588.97 44 185
Columbia 7233 4559.64 86 286
Cook 995 5706.26 23 89
Coweta 5273 3469.06 78 213
Crawford 363 2968.6 7 45
Crisp 970 4351.92 28 117
Dade 717 4436.33 7 38
Dawson 1679 6213.69 16 158
Decatur 1603 6089.96 44 117
DeKalb 35415 4465.08 494 3079
Dodge 834 4091.24 44 84
Dooly 533 3977.61 22 65
Dougherty 4004 4453.59 205 764
Douglas 6828 4494.88 98 583
Early 709 6987.98 39 59
Echols 315 7936.51 2 10
Effingham 2449 3825.01 34 161
Elbert 1149 6064.92 24 90
Emanuel 1427 6296.33 45 104
Evans 588 5502.01 8 57
Fannin 1283 4874.62 36 108
Fayette 3795 3228.58 71 179
Floyd 6758 6763.68 109 525
Forsyth 9345 3700.89 81 605
Franklin 1654 7089.89 21 108
Fulton 50873 4628.26 739 3299
Gilmer 1612 5130.98 33 142
Glascock 89 2942.15 3 10
Glynn 4774 5548.13 124 380
Gordon 4076 7021.65 61 205
Grady 1078 4392.83 27 125
Greene 948 5064.91 26 76
Gwinnett 51509 5303.95 562 3806
Habersham 3533 7713.97 87 354
Hall 17469 8465.75 220 1645
Hancock 632 7713.9 46 77
Haralson 1232 4010.16 23 53
Harris 1281 3690.37 29 104
Hart 1137 4355.15 21 95
Heard 421 3403.4 10 27
Henry 11112 4632.59 145 380
Houston 6118 3895.85 114 499
Irwin 548 5809.39 11 59
Jackson 5086 6808.57 63 313
Jasper 401 2824.14 6 28
Jeff Davis 958 6324.27 31 82
Jefferson 1134 7405.47 38 116
Jenkins 520 6063.43 34 73
Johnson 548 5672.29 30 75
Jones 1030 3602.53 23 76
Lamar 794 4104 27 65
Lanier 402 3883.68 7 20
Laurens 2706 5721.41 113 247
Lee 1094 3650.2 32 121
Liberty 1805 2915.81 30 148
Lincoln 334 4110.77 9 37
Long 438 2199.35 5 30
Lowndes 6104 5178.24 99 265
Lumpkin 1882 5567.72 22 175
Macon 369 2841.08 15 60
Madison 1605 5318.62 16 93
Marion 259 3123.12 10 26
McDuffie 988 4574.71 23 109
McIntosh 450 3089.17 8 42
Meriwether 850 4043.77 20 95
Miller 440 7633.59 2 25
Mitchell 1138 5159.59 49 180
Monroe 1271 4583.98 61 122
Montgomery 531 5756.72 9 29
Morgan 791 4133.14 8 50
Murray 2654 6591.99 40 153
Muscogee 8860 4623.59 202 802
Newton 4667 4153.84 120 413
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21800 0 255 900
Oconee 1716 4111.46 40 94
Oglethorpe 732 4803.15 13 52
Paulding 6013 3484.95 104 214
Peach 1212 4427.4 32 139
Pickens 1524 4545.18 16 105
Pierce 885 4528.01 27 100
Pike 630 3340.4 14 49
Polk 2570 5910.49 44 221
Pulaski 434 3984.21 25 42
Putnam 1179 5387.25 31 94
Quitman 50 2179.6 1 7
Rabun 1029 6057.93 17 110
Randolph 359 5315.37 30 63
Richmond 12608 6234.18 219 883
Rockdale 3615 3806.87 70 490
Schley 155 2938.39 2 18
Screven 524 3769.78 11 51
Seminole 564 6928.75 12 47
Spalding 2571 3720.16 86 294
Stephens 2170 8242.18 48 187
Stewart 611 9969 17 114
Sumter 1313 4466.14 71 227
Talbot 243 3946.09 9 31
Taliaferro 49 3002.45 0 2
Tattnall 1274 5013.58 22 91
Taylor 348 4372.96 13 48
Telfair 576 3681.92 33 57
Terrell 446 5267.51 34 88
Thomas 2331 5246.34 80 221
Tift 2881 7056.09 71 326
Toombs 2105 7801.21 61 139
Towns 726 6032.91 26 90
Treutlen 402 5886.66 14 37
Troup 4010 5694.89 122 399
Turner 460 5695.89 24 62
Twiggs 358 4427.41 15 70
Union 1384 5462.8 41 142
Unknown 2941 0 6 49
Upson 1188 4521.06 72 117
Walker 3796 5453.24 55 171
Walton 4602 4803.06 87 324
Ware 2176 6069.23 75 245
Warren 222 4261.04 7 32
Washington 1171 5767.9 27 83
Wayne 1800 6005.2 45 168
Webster 64 2509.8 2 10
Wheeler 390 4931.09 18 29
White 2020 6360.6 34 196
Whitfield 10831 10347.56 121 524
Wilcox 377 4288.96 25 63
Wilkes 455 4543.64 8 52
Wilkinson 530 5942.37 18 93
Worth 875 4344.16 37 126
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,752,569 (5,349,390 reported molecular tests; 403,179 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 566,676 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 42,084 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,872 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleUPDATE: Shooting victim shot in head, does not survive injuries
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!