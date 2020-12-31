Middle Georgia Comic convention comes to Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Visit Macon along with Fanboy Collectibles & Comics partnered to bring the Middle Georgia Comic Convention to Macon.

Convention organizers say they will host vendors from throughout the Southeast, providing a variety of products. Those products include toys, lounge flys, comics, collectibles, and other fandom items.

Michael Huffman, the owner of Fanboy Collectibles & Comics, says he has been trying to bring this event to Macon for a while. He says this allows them to start 2021 off right, bringing something fun to the community.

Also, Huffman said, “If this one goes well, we’ve already talked about doing a second one in the summer.”

Middle Georgia Comic Convention information

Where: Holiday Inn Macon North at 3953 River Place Dr., Macon

Admission: $5 for adults. Free for children 12 and under

Face masks required at all times. Hand sanitizer provided

To learn more about the convention, click here to visit their Facebook page.