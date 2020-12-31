Ringing in the new year with strong storms

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- We will kick off 2021 with a round of showers and storms that could be strong and potentially severe.
TONIGHT.
Isolated showers will continue through the overnight hours as temperatures hold steady in the upper 50’s. Patchy dense fog will take us into the new year as well.
TOMORROW.
A dynamic storm system will sweep across the southeast tomorrow bringing with it the chance for a few strong storms in Middle Georgia. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and a low (but not zero) chance for an isolated tornado are possible. The best chance for a strong storm will be between noon and 6 pm. Stay weather aware!
WEEKEND.
Another round of scattered showers will be on the way for Saturday, but after that we will begin to clear out for at least a few days. Sunday will be sunny with highs near 60° area wide.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).