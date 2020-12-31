UPDATE: Shooting victim shot in head, does not survive injuries

PRINGLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The victim in Tuesday’s shooting did not survive and deputies believe the shooting is the result of a tragic accident.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say 19-year-old  Isaiah Thomas suffered a single gunshot wound to the head Tuesday evening, in the Pringle, Georgia.

Deputies say they assisted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with the incident and after interviewing the person that pulled the trigger, deputies released that person.

The incident is still an active investigation. Once completed the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will decide if anyone will face charges for Thomas’ death.

