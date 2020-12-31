Warner Robins church helps homeless battle cold

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Harvest Builders Worship Center in Warner Robins is feeling compelled to help after learning that two homeless men froze to death the day after Christmas in Macon.

Pastor Levi Rozier says he and his congregation love people just like they love God. That’s why the group is collecting several blankets to give to those in need. They say if not, there will be more deaths due to freezing temperatures.

“It hurts my heart to see other people on the street and no one is willing to help,” said church member Chakaela Turner.

Over 100 or more blankets flooded the church within 24 hours.

“It has been overwhelming to tell you the truth,” said Pastor Rozier.

The pastor says after getting the word out about accepting donations Wednesday.

Blankets, gloves, hats, and anything to keep warm started pouring from the community and online.

“I realize we don’t really have a homeless issue. We have a heart issue and when our hearts get right. We will do a better job with the people around us,” said Rozier.

After hearing 61-year-old Larry Howard, and 63-year-old Manuel Ray Foster froze to death last week. The pastor says he couldn’t sit still.

According to Macon-Bibb coroner Leon Jones the two fatalities are the only ones of their kind to have happened in recent years.

The donated blankets and items will be given to homeless shelters around Macon Sunday.

The pastor also says he will personally pass out items to those living on the street, despite the pandemic.

“We are going to be more diligent about how we can continue to support our homeless and those in need,” said Pastor Rozier.

If you want to donate you have until the morning of January 3. You can drop items off at Harvest Builders Worship Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Elberta Road in Warner Robins. Or in Perry at Presence Church on Macon Road.