Emancipation Proclamation rally encourages people to vote

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saint Paul AME Church and the Evangelical Ministerial Alliance partnered to host the Emancipation Proclamation Rally.
Pastor Kevin Moore says the rally highlights the need for everyone to vote in the runoff election.
“The rain isn’t going to stop us January 1 and it’s not going to stop us on January 5,” says Pastor Moore.
Attendees tuned into a radio signal from the comfort of their car. The event showcased hymnals and various pastors who spoke.
Event organizers gave attendees shirts and masks.
This was the first rally put on by the church but they have been in helping the community.
Future events
Pastor Moore also says this will not be the last event and wants to continue helping inspire others.