Macon New Year’s celebrations ignore medical professional’s advice

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Even with multiple warnings about the strong possibility of holiday gatherings increasing the spread of COVID-19, some New Year’s celebrations were no different from past years.
In downtown Macon, many people were out partying well past midnight. 41NBC witnessed people ignoring social distance guidelines and large groups of people not wearing masks. Several establishments on MLK Jr. Blvd. were open for business at 3:30 a.m. this morning.
On Wednesday, Dr. Jeff Stephens Director of Infection Prevention at Navicent Health suggested that Middle Georgians double their efforts to stop the spread during the next six weeks. He said even though humans are social creatures by nature, now is not the time to do the things we usually would.
The gatherings come just one day after the state of Georgia set a single-day record for new cases reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. According to DPH, on New Year’s Eve, there were 8,551 cases reported.