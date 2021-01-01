‘The baby’s face it put me at ease’: Navicent delivers first baby of 2021

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Navicent Health physicians delivered their first baby of 2021.
Terrance Howard III aka “T3” was born at 5:08 a.m. to parents Chelsea Clyde and Terrance Howard Jr.
Both parents are overwhelmed with joy as they welcomed their baby into the new year.
“With everything going on, it’s kind of scary but seeing the baby’s face it put me a little bit at ease,” Chelsea said.
With 2020 being a tough year for most, the parents want their baby to live a healthy life.
For safety reasons, the parents will limit T3’s visitors and allow FaceTiming for family members.