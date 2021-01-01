Reverend Raphael Warnock visits Macon, encourages residents to vote

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Rain or shine, Bibb County residents gathered Friday afternoon in support of Democratic U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock in these final days of the runoff election.

As January 5 draws near, Warnock reassured voters at Unionville Missionary Baptist Church that of his campaign promises.

Warnock positions

The Savannah native says when elected, he will:

Strengthen the Affordable Care Act, ensuring people with pre-existing health conditions will never be denied by insurance companies

Get COVID relief to small businesses and the working class impacted by the pandemic

Warnock says Loeffler is too busy making negative ads to worry about Georgians.

“She was appointed. The people of Georgia are disappointed. She clearly has no case to make for why she should be elected which is why she is busy attacking me. I intend to stay focus on Georgia and their concerns,” Warnock said.

Warnock also says he thinks the government should have passed COVID-19 relief funding months ago.