Severe weather flips mobile home in Monroe County

By
Peyton Lewis
-
0
10
Listen to the content of this post:

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Severe weather ripped through Monroe County Friday, taking down trees, power lines, and even a mobile home.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a mobile home on Dames Ferry Road was turned onto its side.

When officers arrived, they found a woman trapped inside. Crews worked through debris and pulled the woman to safety. Officers did not find anyone else on the property, and the woman walked away without any injuries.

Neighbor Paul Check lives at the top of a hill on the same road and says the storm barely missed his home.

“It just passed over us,” Check said. “We had some debris but nothing like this. This is just terrible.”

Check encouraged other neighbors and those in Monroe County to help this family if they can.

Cleanup crews continue to work on clearing debris and trees out of the roadways. County officials also drove around trying to find other significant damage and encourage residents to report fallen trees or any other damage to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Previous articleNursing homes, assisted living facilities adapt to pandemic
mm
Peyton Lewis
Peyton Lewis is a 20-year-old reporter from Stockbridge, Georgia. She graduated in December of 2019 with her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She found a love for reporting after receiving a video camera for her 8th birthday. She and her friends would make mock newscasts in her backyard other creative content. Peyton's love for writing and creating videos pushed her to pursue journalism. In order to kick-start her dream of being a reporter, she left the traditional high school experience at the age of 16 to attend Gordon State College as a full-time student. She graduated with her Associate's degree two weeks before graduating from high school. Previously, Peyton worked as a news intern for 11 Alive in Atlanta, a radio intern for the Joy FM, and a reporter/ technical manager for Grady Newsource. Peyton dreams to become an investigative reporter that leaves a lasting impact on the world around her. She loves Disney, dogs, spicy food, musicals, and her family. Peyton also enjoys reading, watching movies, cheering on the Dawgs, and going on new adventures.