UPDATE (Saturday, January 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Map of cases reported by county in the last two weeks as of Saturday, January 2, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 581,999 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 2. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1498 8070.69 43 130
Atkinson 652 7827.13 9 94
Bacon 826 7243.07 21 62
Baker 131 4204.11 6 26
Baldwin 2961 6664.72 72 226
Banks 1168 5845.26 19 138
Barrow 5006 5795.12 66 391
Bartow 6712 6059.35 121 480
Ben Hill 1222 7341.54 36 124
Berrien 806 4181.37 20 42
Bibb 9576 6293.79 240 1168
Bleckley 649 5055.3 30 41
Brantley 675 3515.26 18 55
Brooks 784 4985.06 27 64
Bryan 1780 4548.13 18 121
Bulloch 3767 4740.33 36 164
Burke 1189 5321.82 16 108
Butts 1325 5263.37 47 81
Calhoun 324 5129.02 11 58
Camden 2283 4233.74 19 97
Candler 620 5721.14 28 50
Carroll 5339 4444.76 96 256
Catoosa 3329 4840.7 37 161
Charlton 849 6407.06 12 45
Chatham 13045 4464.77 230 1050
Chattahoochee 2165 20141.41 1 19
Chattooga 1585 6399.9 44 106
Cherokee 13211 4955.05 127 825
Clarke 8687 6693.69 63 321
Clay 149 5218.91 3 9
Clayton 13609 4464.34 223 905
Clinch 569 8548.68 14 49
Cobb 38095 4818.57 555 2378
Coffee 3474 8071.19 80 502
Colquitt 2563 5646.25 44 185
Columbia 7441 4690.76 86 289
Cook 1015 5820.96 23 89
Coweta 5426 3569.71 78 216
Crawford 373 3050.38 7 46
Crisp 999 4482.03 28 118
Dade 725 4485.83 7 39
Dawson 1729 6398.73 16 159
Decatur 1636 6215.33 44 117
DeKalb 36360 4584.23 495 3110
Dodge 851 4174.64 44 84
Dooly 544 4059.7 22 65
Dougherty 4076 4533.67 205 773
Douglas 7085 4664.07 98 585
Early 716 7056.97 39 59
Echols 316 7961.7 2 10
Effingham 2489 3887.48 34 161
Elbert 1175 6202.16 24 91
Emanuel 1466 6468.41 45 104
Evans 591 5530.08 8 57
Fannin 1316 5000 36 109
Fayette 3902 3319.61 71 179
Floyd 6891 6896.79 109 530
Forsyth 9662 3826.43 81 609
Franklin 1684 7218.48 21 108
Fulton 52375 4764.91 739 3313
Gilmer 1650 5251.93 33 142
Glascock 93 3074.38 3 10
Glynn 4851 5637.62 124 382
Gordon 4152 7152.58 61 207
Grady 1092 4449.88 28 125
Greene 970 5182.45 26 76
Gwinnett 53046 5462.21 565 3835
Habersham 3625 7914.85 89 359
Hall 17843 8647 222 1658
Hancock 646 7884.78 47 77
Haralson 1247 4058.98 23 53
Harris 1330 3831.53 29 104
Hart 1187 4546.67 21 97
Heard 431 3484.24 10 27
Henry 11463 4778.92 145 381
Houston 6360 4049.95 114 501
Irwin 562 5957.81 11 60
Jackson 5256 7036.14 64 315
Jasper 416 2929.78 6 28
Jeff Davis 981 6476.1 31 83
Jefferson 1161 7581.79 38 117
Jenkins 531 6191.7 34 74
Johnson 556 5755.1 31 78
Jones 1081 3780.91 23 76
Lamar 840 4341.76 27 65
Lanier 404 3903 7 20
Laurens 2753 5820.79 114 259
Lee 1121 3740.28 32 122
Liberty 1833 2961.04 30 149
Lincoln 339 4172.31 9 37
Long 461 2314.84 5 31
Lowndes 6171 5235.07 99 265
Lumpkin 1930 5709.72 22 179
Macon 387 2979.67 15 60
Madison 1648 5461.11 17 96
Marion 265 3195.47 10 26
McDuffie 1012 4685.84 23 110
McIntosh 460 3157.82 8 43
Meriwether 888 4224.55 20 95
Miller 455 7893.82 2 25
Mitchell 1178 5340.95 49 182
Monroe 1307 4713.82 61 124
Montgomery 548 5941.02 9 29
Morgan 813 4248.09 8 50
Murray 2732 6785.72 40 155
Muscogee 9085 4741.01 202 806
Newton 4816 4286.45 120 419
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 22365 0 256 910
Oconee 1802 4317.51 41 94
Oglethorpe 771 5059.06 13 52
Paulding 6210 3599.12 104 214
Peach 1234 4507.76 32 139
Pickens 1575 4697.29 16 109
Pierce 904 4625.22 27 103
Pike 665 3525.98 14 50
Polk 2623 6032.38 44 222
Pulaski 444 4076.01 25 42
Putnam 1193 5451.22 31 94
Quitman 51 2223.19 1 7
Rabun 1059 6234.55 17 112
Randolph 360 5330.17 30 63
Richmond 12995 6425.53 219 894
Rockdale 3735 3933.24 70 503
Schley 159 3014.22 2 18
Screven 537 3863.31 11 51
Seminole 574 7051.6 12 47
Spalding 2622 3793.95 86 295
Stephens 2232 8477.67 48 187
Stewart 612 9985.32 17 114
Sumter 1339 4554.58 71 227
Talbot 250 4059.76 9 31
Taliaferro 52 3186.27 0 2
Tattnall 1315 5174.92 22 91
Taylor 359 4511.18 13 48
Telfair 585 3739.45 33 57
Terrell 451 5326.56 34 88
Thomas 2395 5390.38 80 226
Tift 2927 7168.75 71 328
Toombs 2171 8045.81 61 140
Towns 745 6190.79 26 91
Treutlen 410 6003.81 14 37
Troup 4090 5808.5 122 399
Turner 473 5856.86 24 62
Twiggs 379 4687.11 15 70
Union 1427 5632.52 41 143
Unknown 3135 0 6 51
Upson 1251 4760.82 72 118
Walker 3882 5576.78 55 173
Walton 4823 5033.71 88 326
Ware 2229 6217.05 75 247
Warren 224 4299.42 7 32
Washington 1201 5915.67 27 83
Wayne 1849 6168.68 45 169
Webster 66 2588.24 2 10
Wheeler 402 5082.82 18 29
White 2083 6558.98 34 198
Whitfield 11038 10545.32 121 530
Wilcox 379 4311.72 25 63
Wilkes 462 4613.54 8 52
Wilkinson 547 6132.97 18 95
Worth 896 4448.42 37 128
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,843,384 (5,436,988 reported molecular tests; 406,396 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 581,999 (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 42,427 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,891 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 2, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

