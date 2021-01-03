UPDATE (Sunday, January 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
22071
Cases reported by county in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 3, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/3/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 587,076 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 3. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1508 8124.56 43 130
Atkinson 654 7851.14 9 94
Bacon 841 7374.61 21 63
Baker 132 4236.2 6 26
Baldwin 2970 6684.97 72 226
Banks 1183 5920.33 19 138
Barrow 5079 5879.63 66 391
Bartow 6790 6129.76 121 481
Ben Hill 1233 7407.63 36 124
Berrien 816 4233.24 20 42
Bibb 9640 6335.85 240 1168
Bleckley 651 5070.88 30 41
Brantley 680 3541.3 18 55
Brooks 785 4991.42 27 64
Bryan 1792 4578.79 18 121
Bulloch 3801 4783.12 36 166
Burke 1193 5339.72 16 109
Butts 1350 5362.68 47 81
Calhoun 329 5208.17 11 58
Camden 2302 4268.97 19 97
Candler 620 5721.14 28 50
Carroll 5371 4471.4 96 256
Catoosa 3356 4879.96 37 161
Charlton 862 6505.17 12 45
Chatham 13126 4492.5 230 1050
Chattahoochee 2167 20160.01 1 19
Chattooga 1595 6440.28 44 106
Cherokee 13384 5019.93 127 830
Clarke 8780 6765.35 63 324
Clay 150 5253.94 3 9
Clayton 13715 4499.11 223 905
Clinch 570 8563.7 14 50
Cobb 38473 4866.38 555 2380
Coffee 3507 8147.86 80 502
Colquitt 2582 5688.1 44 185
Columbia 7475 4712.19 86 289
Cook 1016 5826.69 23 89
Coweta 5506 3622.34 78 216
Crawford 378 3091.27 7 46
Crisp 1001 4491 28 118
Dade 728 4504.39 7 39
Dawson 1740 6439.44 16 159
Decatur 1647 6257.12 44 117
DeKalb 36546 4607.68 495 3114
Dodge 871 4272.75 44 85
Dooly 545 4067.16 22 65
Dougherty 4086 4544.8 205 773
Douglas 7184 4729.24 98 585
Early 718 7076.68 39 59
Echols 316 7961.7 2 10
Effingham 2512 3923.41 34 161
Elbert 1178 6218 24 92
Emanuel 1478 6521.36 45 104
Evans 599 5604.94 8 57
Fannin 1340 5091.19 36 110
Fayette 3928 3341.73 71 179
Floyd 6971 6976.86 109 531
Forsyth 9750 3861.28 81 614
Franklin 1698 7278.49 21 108
Fulton 52709 4795.3 740 3319
Gilmer 1673 5325.14 33 142
Glascock 94 3107.44 3 10
Glynn 4891 5684.1 124 382
Gordon 4181 7202.54 61 207
Grady 1100 4482.48 28 125
Greene 978 5225.2 26 76
Gwinnett 53549 5514.01 565 3838
Habersham 3640 7947.6 89 358
Hall 17925 8686.74 222 1657
Hancock 646 7884.78 47 77
Haralson 1258 4094.79 23 53
Harris 1351 3892.03 29 104
Hart 1205 4615.62 21 98
Heard 434 3508.49 10 27
Henry 11574 4825.19 145 381
Houston 6450 4107.26 114 502
Irwin 570 6042.62 11 60
Jackson 5328 7132.53 64 315
Jasper 421 2965 6 28
Jeff Davis 986 6509.11 31 83
Jefferson 1176 7679.75 38 118
Jenkins 542 6319.96 34 75
Johnson 559 5786.15 31 78
Jones 1091 3815.89 23 76
Lamar 858 4434.8 27 65
Lanier 405 3912.67 7 20
Laurens 2799 5918.05 114 259
Lee 1126 3756.97 32 122
Liberty 1842 2975.58 30 149
Lincoln 340 4184.62 9 37
Long 467 2344.97 5 31
Lowndes 6198 5257.98 99 265
Lumpkin 1941 5742.26 22 180
Macon 396 3048.97 15 60
Madison 1682 5573.78 17 96
Marion 265 3195.47 10 26
McDuffie 1015 4699.73 23 110
McIntosh 463 3178.42 8 43
Meriwether 901 4286.39 20 95
Miller 464 8049.97 2 25
Mitchell 1181 5354.55 49 183
Monroe 1321 4764.31 61 124
Montgomery 565 6125.33 9 29
Morgan 818 4274.22 8 50
Murray 2767 6872.66 40 158
Muscogee 9218 4810.41 202 807
Newton 4848 4314.93 120 419
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 22499 0 256 910
Oconee 1835 4396.58 41 94
Oglethorpe 794 5209.97 13 53
Paulding 6285 3642.59 104 214
Peach 1255 4584.47 32 140
Pickens 1592 4747.99 16 109
Pierce 919 4701.97 27 104
Pike 674 3573.7 14 50
Polk 2667 6133.57 44 222
Pulaski 446 4094.37 25 42
Putnam 1198 5474.07 31 94
Quitman 51 2223.19 1 7
Rabun 1070 6299.31 17 112
Randolph 363 5374.59 30 63
Richmond 13063 6459.16 219 895
Rockdale 3781 3981.68 70 504
Schley 160 3033.18 2 18
Screven 558 4014.39 11 51
Seminole 576 7076.17 12 47
Spalding 2643 3824.34 86 296
Stephens 2236 8492.86 48 187
Stewart 613 10001.63 17 114
Sumter 1353 4602.2 71 227
Talbot 252 4092.24 9 31
Taliaferro 52 3186.27 0 2
Tattnall 1323 5206.41 22 91
Taylor 366 4599.15 13 48
Telfair 589 3765.02 33 57
Terrell 452 5338.37 34 88
Thomas 2435 5480.41 80 226
Tift 2943 7207.94 71 328
Toombs 2187 8105.1 61 140
Towns 755 6273.89 26 91
Treutlen 420 6150.24 14 37
Troup 4133 5869.57 122 400
Turner 476 5894.01 24 62
Twiggs 385 4761.32 15 70
Union 1451 5727.25 41 144
Unknown 3206 0 6 50
Upson 1272 4840.74 72 118
Walker 3899 5601.21 55 175
Walton 4902 5116.16 88 325
Ware 2257 6295.15 75 247
Warren 224 4299.42 7 32
Washington 1204 5930.45 27 83
Wayne 1871 6242.08 45 169
Webster 66 2588.24 2 10
Wheeler 402 5082.82 18 29
White 2098 6606.21 34 198
Whitfield 11118 10621.75 122 530
Wilcox 380 4323.09 25 63
Wilkes 465 4643.5 8 52
Wilkinson 549 6155.4 18 95
Worth 904 4488.13 37 130
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,868,913 (5,462,241 reported molecular tests; 406,672 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 587,076 (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 42,483 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,893 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 3, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleBS Report: January 1st
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!