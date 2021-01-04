Man arrested for death of 40 year old woman in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after Bibb County deputies found a woman dead inside of a home in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 53 year old Anthony Walker was arrested after he was interviewed about the death of Brenda Settles. Deputies found 40 year old Settles dead inside of a home on Andrea Drive Saturday just before 5 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed to find out how Settles died. Walker is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

