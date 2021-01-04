Milledgeville man dies from gunshot wound on New Year’s Day

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Milledgeville man is dead after being shot on New Year’s Day.
According to the Milledgeville Police Department, 30 year old Keion Jackson was shot in the lower abdomen near the area of 1124 Oconee Street just before 9:30 Friday night. He was taken to Navicent Health Baldwin where he died from his injury.
Detectives are interviewing several people regarding this case. If anyone has any information that could help, call the Milledgeville Police Department at (478)414-4090.
