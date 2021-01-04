Johnson County Schools will delay start of new semester

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students in Johnson County will be learning from home the week of January 4th.

According to a Facebook post made by the school district’s Superintendent, Eddie Morris, the postponed start to the semester is because of the amount of faculty and staff in quarantine. Students can return to school next Monday, January 11th.

Students should check Google Classroom, Edgenuity, and Odysseyware for assignments. Morris said parents who have any questions they should contact their child’s teacher or administrator.