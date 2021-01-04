Johnson County Schools will delay start of new semester

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students in Johnson County will be learning from home the week of January 4th.
According to a Facebook post made by the school district’s Superintendent, Eddie Morris, the postponed start to the semester is because of the amount of faculty and staff in quarantine. Students can return to school next Monday, January 11th.
Students should check Google Classroom, Edgenuity, and Odysseyware for assignments. Morris said parents who have any questions they should contact their child’s teacher or administrator.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up