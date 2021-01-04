Suspect arrested for stealing Telfair County Sheriff’s Office car, another wanted

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
16
Listen to the content of this post:

LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested one person involved in stealing a Telfair County Sheriff’s Office car.

According to a Facebook post by Laurens County Sheriff, Larry Dean, deputies performed at PIT maneuver on the stolen car in the area of Highway 441 south and Campground Road at 2:15 Monday morning.

Sheriff Dean said the two suspects ran from the area. One was caught at around 5 a.m. and the other is still in the area.

Sheriff Dean says if you live in the area, make sure your doors are locked and vehicles are secure. If anyone sees anything suspicious, call 911.

 

Previous article92-year-old man dies after being hit by SUV in Macon
Next articleMan wanted for running from stolen truck in Monroe County
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.