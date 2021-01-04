Suspect arrested for stealing Telfair County Sheriff’s Office car, another wanted

|
LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested one person involved in stealing a Telfair County Sheriff’s Office car.
According to a Facebook post by Laurens County Sheriff, Larry Dean, deputies performed at PIT maneuver on the stolen car in the area of Highway 441 south and Campground Road at 2:15 Monday morning.
Sheriff Dean said the two suspects ran from the area. One was caught at around 5 a.m. and the other is still in the area.
Sheriff Dean says if you live in the area, make sure your doors are locked and vehicles are secure. If anyone sees anything suspicious, call 911.