Man wanted for running from stolen truck in Monroe County

|
Listen to the content of this post:
JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is accused of stealing a truck.
According to a Facebook post made by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Hall ran from a stolen Dodge Dakota on Highway 87 in Juliette.
Hall is 6’4” and about 180 pounds. He’s wanted in Henry County for larceny and may be armed and dangerous. Hall may be in the area of Juliette Road and McCrackin Street.
If you see Hall or know where he is, please contact 911 or (478)994-7010 immediately.