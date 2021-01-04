Cool and breezy weather returns Tuesday

|
Sunshine helped us warm into the 60’s this afternoon, but changes are on the way for the rest of the week.
A cold front is approaching the area tonight, but there is not much moisture associated with the front., so don’t expect much rain.
As the dry cold front moves through, we won’t initially see a big change, but by tomorrow night much cooler and drier air will filter in, dropping our low temps to the 30’s once again.
Wednesday will be staying mostly clear ahead of our next chance of rain.
Another cold front will move into Middle Georgia on Thursday and stick around through early Friday.
We are not expecting thunderstorms or severe weather with this system.
This front will clear out cloud cover and rain chances through the rest of the weekend, but will keep highs in the low 50’s.
There are still quite a few questions about the forecast for next week, Monday specifically.
Rain is likely across the southeast Monday, but the questions are mainly about how far the cold air (and winter weather) will move south along with this system.
A few places, mainly in North Georgia, will see the chance of winter weather on Monday.
Here in Middle Georgia you should just expect a cold rain.