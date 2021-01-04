Baldwin County School District to begin semester remotely

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—The Baldwin County School District says it has been closely monitoring COVID-19 cases in Baldwin and nearby counties.
The district says due to the number of students and staff currently in quarantine, all students will begin virtual learning Wednesday, January 6th through Friday, January, 8th.
The decision is intended to ensure students and staff stay safe and healthy. According to the district, the three additional remote learning days will give staff time to effectively and efficiently contact trace existing cases.
Student meals for the school week will be available through the mobile meal route service. More information will be shared via the district website and social media.
Administrators will continue working with public health officials in evaluating and reassessing COVID-19 conditions, and will adjust instructional learning models as needed.
If anything changes prior to students returning back to school on Monday, January 11th, parents will be notified as soon as possible.