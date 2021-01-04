UPDATE (Monday, January 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 4, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/4/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 591,106 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 4, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1514 8156.89 43 130
Atkinson 660 7923.17 9 94
Bacon 846 7418.45 21 63
Baker 132 4236.2 6 26
Baldwin 2984 6716.49 72 229
Banks 1188 5945.35 19 138
Barrow 5113 5918.99 66 391
Bartow 6837 6172.19 121 490
Ben Hill 1255 7539.8 36 124
Berrien 818 4243.62 20 43
Bibb 9697 6373.32 240 1169
Bleckley 657 5117.62 30 41
Brantley 682 3551.71 18 55
Brooks 785 4991.42 27 64
Bryan 1792 4578.79 18 122
Bulloch 3838 4829.68 36 166
Burke 1203 5384.48 16 109
Butts 1360 5402.4 47 81
Calhoun 330 5224 11 58
Camden 2310 4283.81 19 99
Candler 624 5758.05 28 50
Carroll 5392 4488.88 97 256
Catoosa 3380 4914.86 37 161
Charlton 865 6527.81 12 45
Chatham 13172 4508.24 230 1051
Chattahoochee 2169 20178.62 1 19
Chattooga 1600 6460.47 44 106
Cherokee 13507 5066.07 127 831
Clarke 8822 6797.71 63 324
Clay 151 5288.97 3 9
Clayton 13808 4529.62 223 909
Clinch 575 8638.82 14 51
Cobb 38817 4909.89 556 2385
Coffee 3533 8208.26 80 504
Colquitt 2588 5701.32 44 185
Columbia 7535 4750.02 86 290
Cook 1016 5826.69 23 89
Coweta 5533 3640.11 78 216
Crawford 383 3132.16 7 46
Crisp 1006 4513.44 28 118
Dade 737 4560.08 7 39
Dawson 1753 6487.55 16 161
Decatur 1656 6291.32 44 117
DeKalb 36692 4626.09 497 3132
Dodge 875 4292.37 44 85
Dooly 548 4089.55 22 65
Dougherty 4130 4593.74 205 775
Douglas 7215 4749.65 98 586
Early 721 7106.25 39 59
Echols 316 7961.7 2 10
Effingham 2527 3946.83 35 161
Elbert 1181 6233.83 24 92
Emanuel 1484 6547.83 45 105
Evans 601 5623.65 8 57
Fannin 1356 5151.98 36 112
Fayette 3951 3361.29 71 179
Floyd 7008 7013.89 109 531
Forsyth 9857 3903.65 81 616
Franklin 1703 7299.93 21 109
Fulton 53080 4829.05 742 3327
Gilmer 1689 5376.07 33 143
Glascock 95 3140.5 3 10
Glynn 4911 5707.35 124 382
Gordon 4196 7228.38 61 207
Grady 1109 4519.15 28 125
Greene 990 5289.31 26 77
Gwinnett 53884 5548.5 565 3851
Habersham 3666 8004.37 89 358
Hall 18081 8762.34 222 1658
Hancock 648 7909.19 47 77
Haralson 1260 4101.3 23 53
Harris 1367 3938.12 29 104
Hart 1210 4634.77 21 98
Heard 434 3508.49 10 27
Henry 11665 4863.13 145 382
Houston 6544 4167.12 114 502
Irwin 572 6063.82 11 60
Jackson 5378 7199.46 64 316
Jasper 426 3000.21 6 28
Jeff Davis 995 6568.52 31 83
Jefferson 1179 7699.34 38 118
Jenkins 542 6319.96 34 75
Johnson 565 5848.26 31 78
Jones 1099 3843.87 23 76
Lamar 870 4496.82 27 65
Lanier 407 3931.99 7 20
Laurens 2827 5977.25 114 260
Lee 1139 3800.34 32 122
Liberty 1844 2978.81 30 149
Lincoln 346 4258.46 9 37
Long 468 2349.99 5 31
Lowndes 6206 5264.77 99 265
Lumpkin 1946 5757.06 22 180
Macon 401 3087.47 15 60
Madison 1697 5623.49 17 96
Marion 266 3207.52 10 26
McDuffie 1022 4732.14 23 110
McIntosh 464 3185.28 8 43
Meriwether 909 4324.45 20 95
Miller 474 8223.46 2 25
Mitchell 1188 5386.29 49 183
Monroe 1334 4811.19 61 125
Montgomery 572 6201.21 9 29
Morgan 822 4295.12 8 50
Murray 2806 6969.52 40 160
Muscogee 9322 4864.68 202 808
Newton 4871 4335.4 120 419
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 22822 0 256 913
Oconee 1853 4439.71 41 94
Oglethorpe 801 5255.91 13 53
Paulding 6344 3676.79 104 215
Peach 1265 4621 32 140
Pickens 1608 4795.71 16 110
Pierce 925 4732.67 27 104
Pike 680 3605.51 14 50
Polk 2685 6174.97 44 222
Pulaski 450 4131.09 25 42
Putnam 1202 5492.35 31 94
Quitman 51 2223.19 1 7
Rabun 1084 6381.73 17 112
Randolph 363 5374.59 30 63
Richmond 13155 6504.65 219 896
Rockdale 3802 4003.79 70 504
Schley 161 3052.13 2 18
Screven 564 4057.55 11 51
Seminole 576 7076.17 12 47
Spalding 2657 3844.6 86 298
Stephens 2240 8508.05 48 187
Stewart 614 10017.95 17 114
Sumter 1364 4639.61 71 227
Talbot 255 4140.95 9 31
Taliaferro 52 3186.27 0 2
Tattnall 1331 5237.89 22 91
Taylor 368 4624.28 13 48
Telfair 590 3771.41 33 57
Terrell 454 5361.99 34 89
Thomas 2443 5498.41 80 228
Tift 2948 7220.18 71 329
Toombs 2205 8171.81 61 140
Towns 762 6332.06 26 91
Treutlen 427 6252.75 14 37
Troup 4144 5885.19 122 400
Turner 482 5968.3 24 62
Twiggs 386 4773.68 15 70
Union 1466 5786.46 41 144
Unknown 3126 0 6 50
Upson 1285 4890.21 72 118
Walker 3924 5637.12 55 175
Walton 4945 5161.04 88 327
Ware 2273 6339.78 75 247
Warren 224 4299.42 7 32
Washington 1220 6009.26 27 84
Wayne 1876 6258.76 45 169
Webster 66 2588.24 2 10
Wheeler 403 5095.46 18 29
White 2108 6637.7 34 199
Whitfield 11189 10689.58 122 534
Wilcox 380 4323.09 25 63
Wilkes 465 4643.5 8 52
Wilkinson 554 6211.46 18 95
Worth 915 4542.75 37 130
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,889,982 (5,482,790 reported molecular tests; 407,192 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 591,106 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 42,595 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,900 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, January 4, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

