International Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Macon in 2021

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The International Cherry Blossom Festival returns as the Pinkest Party on Earth.
President & CEO Stacy Moore of the Macon, Georgia International Cherry Blossom Festival stated in a news release the event will happen happen March 19 through March 28.
The news release states that Robins Financial Credit Union will present the official Cherry Blossom Festival pin. Publix Charities & Apparel Authority will also support the presentation of the pin.
Oglethorpe artist Natalie Bradley designed the pin. It celebrates 39 years of the International Cherry Blossom Festival, according to the news release.
Event information
- Join the party on March 19 through 28
- All events will happen outdoors following CDC safety guidelines for the comfort and safety of the public
- Middle Georgia Robins Financial Credit Union will offer the pin in February at locations as well as a variety of local stores
- The pin can also be purchased at www.cherryblossom.com or during the dates of the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gift Shop at Carolyn Crayton Park (formerly Central City Park)
- The most up to date information for the 39th Festival can be found at www.cherryblossom.com
- Sanctioned event and vendor applications are available now
- Officials will announce the headliner for the Party in the Park on January 15
- Also, tickets for the Fiesta Ball and Pasta on Poplar, both being held in Poplar Park, go on sale Friday, February 5 online at www.cherryblossom.com