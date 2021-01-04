40-year-old Macon woman killed in domestic violence incident

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — “She did not deserve this, and there’s no reason that this should have happened,” said Angela Rogers, a friend to 40-year-old Brenda Settles.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators continue looking into the murder of a 40-year-old Macon woman after a domestic violence incident turned deadly.

On Saturday, 53-year-old Anthony Walker reported that he found his girlfriend Brenda Settles dead in their home.

After gathering evidence and interviewing Walker, deputies arrested and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Captain J. Gray with the criminal investigation unit says after hearing Walker’s side of the story, they knew something wasn’t right.

“The investigators found inconsistencies with his story basically,” Captain Gray explained. “And based on other evidence and things we observed at the scene, we charged him with the murder.”

Brenda’s son Ashton Settles says he wants people to know that his mom was more than a domestic violence victim.

“She was a very caring person,” Ashton said. “Cared about me, she cared about my brother, she cared about my sister, she cared about everybody around her. She tried to be there for you even though sometimes she couldn’t.”

Her friend Angela Rogers remembers Brenda as “a ray of sunshine.”

“She had a hard life, but she’d always give you a smile. She was always kind to me and she loved her kids,” Rogers said.

Jamie Boremann, deputy director of Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia, says speaking up can help prevent domestic violence incidents.

“As a community, we have to find ways to link people to services. And to find ways to have more resources available to victims,” Boremann said. “So if they need affordable housing that there is affordable housing or if they know that they need a protective order, that they know how to get to the place that can help them get the protective order.”

Boremann says people don’t need to be afraid to make a call to get more information or help if they need it.

Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia

If you or someone that you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is help available. You can call the 24-hour crisis hotline at (478) 745-9292.

If the Crisis Line and Safehouse isn’t the appropriate organization to help, they can connect other organizations in the community.