92-year-old man dies after being hit by SUV in Macon

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is dead after he was hit by an SUV Saturday morning.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 92-year-old Robert Woodford was walking on New Clinton Road just before Companion Drive just after 10:30 a.m.
An SUV driving on that road hit Woodford. The driver said she didn’t see him until he stepped into the lane she was driving in.
Woodford was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office.
The accident is currently being investigated and no charges have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.