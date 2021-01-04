Mayor Lester Miller proposing restriction of pawn and liquor licenses

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Lester Miller is proposing an indefinite plan to ban liquor and pawn shop licenses.
He says that after drawing a map around areas where crime happens, his top concern is Public Safety.
He’s hoping to diminish crime after Macon-Bibb had more than 50 homicides in 2020.
Miller says this is only a piece of the puzzle to help and stop what’s happening.
The commission will talk about the plan on Tuesday, January 5 and vote on it the following Tuesday.