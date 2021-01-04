Senator Kelly Loeffler will object Electoral College certification process

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler says she will object to the Electoral College certification process on Wednesday.

“Elections are the bedrock of our democracy and the American people deserve to be 100% confident in our election system and its outcomes. But right now, tens of millions of Americans have real concerns about the way in which the November Presidential election was conducted — and I share their concerns,” said Senator Loeffler.

“The American people deserve a platform in Congress, permitted under the Constitution, to have election issues presented so that they can be addressed. That’s why, on January 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process. I have also already introduced legislation to establish a commission to investigate election irregularities and recommend election integrity measures, which I will be working to get passed in the Senate. We must restore trust, confidence and integrity in our election system.”

Senator Loeffler states she will object on her own, not as part of Senator Cruz’s Electoral Commission.

In September, she introduced the Securing Our Elections Act to increase criminal penalties for bad actors who would attempt to interfere with free and fair elections.

In November, she sponsored the Securing America’s Future Elections and Votes (SAFE Votes) Act to create a bipartisan commission to review the 2020 election and report to Congress with recommendations to strengthen election integrity going forward.

Senator Loeffler will reintroduce both measures in the 117th Congress.