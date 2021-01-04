Things to keep in mind ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Election Day is Tuesday, January 5, and election officials want to make sure you have a plan.

Who’s on the ballot

U.S. Senate Georgia

David Perdue/ Republican (Incumbent)

Jon Ossoff/ Democrat

2. U.S. Senate Georgia

Kelly Loeffler/ Republican (Incumbent)

Reverand Raphael Warnock/ Democrat

3. Georgia Public Service Commission District 4

Lauren McDonald Jr./ Republican (Incumbent)

Daniel Blackman/ Democrat

If you have an absentee ballot, you must have it turned in to your county’s ballot box by 7 p.m. January 5.

Kaplan said poll workers will wear personal protective equipment and do their best to enforce CDC guidelines for people in line. He said while voting is quick, waiting in line might take some time, and he asks voters to be patient.

Ginger Howard — Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia — said voting for Senator Loeffler and Senator Perdue means voting against socialism.

“You can go vote for free market principles, for personal responsibility and limited government and lower taxes if you vote for them tomorrow,” Howard said.

Miriam Paris — Georgia State Representative — said healthcare and social justice are at stake. She said voting for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will allow President-elect Joe Biden to govern.

“It’s bad to just hold grudges, y know, it’s time to let it go and let the country flourish, let the country get back to some sort of normalcy,” Paris said.

Both parties agree that your voice cannot be heard if you don’t vote. Kaplan said no matter who you vote for, you can trust your vote is secure.

If you need assistance getting to the polls in Macon-Bibb County