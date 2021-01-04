Trump begs to Georgia overturn election results

|
(NBC News) — Audio of a call between President Trump, members of his staff and Georgia state officials obtained by NBC News confirms the president begged, bullied and threatened Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in an effort to overturn the state’s election results.
“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Mr. Trump says in the nearly hour-long call.
“There’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated,” he adds at one point.
Throughout the call Secretary of State Raffensperger maintains that the election results are valid and cannot be overturned.
