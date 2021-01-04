Weather is quiet to start new work week

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
10
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After an active start to 2021, we will be staying quiet to begin the first full work week of the year.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky high temperatures will warm into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s across Middle Georgia. Overnight a weak frontal boundary will bring a few clouds to the area. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

TOMORROW.

We will start the day off with a mix of sun and clouds before a mostly sunny afternoon is in store. Temperatures will be back in the low 60’s before falling into the low 30’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Clouds will build in on Wednesday ahead of our next rain chances on Thursday. Scattered showers are back as an area of low pressure moves through on Thursday. A few of those showers will linger into the first half of the day on Friday. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s as we head into the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

 

Previous articleUPDATE (Sunday, January 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
Next articleMan arrested for death of 40 year old woman in Macon
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.