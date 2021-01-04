Weather is quiet to start new work week

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After an active start to 2021, we will be staying quiet to begin the first full work week of the year.
TODAY.
Under a mostly sunny sky high temperatures will warm into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s across Middle Georgia. Overnight a weak frontal boundary will bring a few clouds to the area. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.
TOMORROW.
We will start the day off with a mix of sun and clouds before a mostly sunny afternoon is in store. Temperatures will be back in the low 60’s before falling into the low 30’s overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Clouds will build in on Wednesday ahead of our next rain chances on Thursday. Scattered showers are back as an area of low pressure moves through on Thursday. A few of those showers will linger into the first half of the day on Friday. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s as we head into the weekend.
