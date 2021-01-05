Cool, sunny weather returns Wednesday

Listen to the content of this post:

Clear skies were back in Middle Georgia today behind a cold front that moved through overnight.

The cold, dry air behind that front has taken its time, but we should see a chilly night tonight with lows in the 30’s.

Sunshine will be back tomorrow as high pressure gets settled in, just to the north of us.

Northerly winds will help to to keep highs a little cooler than today, which would actually be around normal for this time of year.



By Thursday a cold front will push across the southeast, bringing with it rain and eventually a cool down.

Timing right now would be sometime after around 5pm.

There doesn’t seem to be much in the way of instability, so thunderstorms are not likely for Thursday.



There will be some lingering showers Friday during the day, but most of those will push out by Friday evening.

Behind the the main front, much cooler air will move in for the weekend.



Although the weekend will be chilly, with highs in the low 50’s, sunshine will be sticking around.

Sunday evening a small chance for showers will be possible.



A low will approach the area from the south, bringing us our next chance of rain.

Once again, it doesn’t look like we will see any kind of thunderstorms or severe weather, but a cold rain looks possible for Monday and Tuesday.