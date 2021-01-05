Brookdale warming center will open for the homeless, families in need

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mayor Lester Miller has partnered with various organizations to help create the Brookdale Warming Center.

The former Brookdale Elementary school houses the warming center.

Mayor Miller says the idea for the center emerged after two homeless men froze to death on Christmas. He says the center will help the homeless and families in need.

Many of the donated items came from non-profit organizations.

Organizers will follow CDC guidelines having everyone undergo background checks and COVID screenings.

The center houses around 125 people and the gymnasium is available for additional space if needed. Once open, the center will operate 24 hours a day/7 days a week. Also, three meals will be offered daily.

In case of any sickness, they also have an infirmary.

Mayor Miller says although the facility is temporary, he hopes to provide other services in the future. Those services will include, job searches, mental health, and more.

The facility will open Wednesday, January 6.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones is collecting water, socks and toiletries for the new warming shelter. People can drop off items at Mitchell Automotive on Interstate Drive. Jones will pick up the items and deliver them to the shelter on Friday.