DPH identifies first case of COVID-19 variant in Georgia

The Georgia resident is an 18-year-old male with no travel history.

GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports the state’s first case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. According to a DPH news release, this is the same variant discovered in the U.K. and in several other countries and American states.

DPH reports the variant was discovered during analysis of a specimen sent by a pharmacy in Georgia to a commercial lab.

The Georgia resident is an 18-year-old male with no travel history. He is currently in isolation at home. DPH says it is working to identify his close contacts and will test them for the variant.

“The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians,” said DPH Commissioner Katheen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H. “Even as we begin roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine, we must not let down our guard and ignore basic prevention measures – wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.”

Preliminary epidemiologic information suggests that this variant is significantly more contagious than the current coronavirus. So far, there is no evidence that the B.1.1.7 variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.

