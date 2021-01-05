UPDATE (Tuesday, January 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/5/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 597,208 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1520 8189.21 43 132
Atkinson 667 8007.2 9 94
Bacon 854 7488.6 21 63
Baker 135 4332.48 6 27
Baldwin 3007 6768.25 72 230
Banks 1206 6035.43 20 139
Barrow 5224 6047.49 67 403
Bartow 6904 6232.68 122 498
Ben Hill 1257 7551.82 36 124
Berrien 819 4248.81 21 44
Bibb 9778 6426.55 240 1178
Bleckley 658 5125.41 30 41
Brantley 688 3582.96 18 55
Brooks 785 4991.42 27 64
Bryan 1792 4578.79 18 122
Bulloch 3854 4849.81 36 166
Burke 1217 5447.14 16 111
Butts 1379 5477.87 48 81
Calhoun 331 5239.83 11 58
Camden 2330 4320.9 19 99
Candler 631 5822.64 28 50
Carroll 5410 4503.87 98 257
Catoosa 3407 4954.12 38 161
Charlton 869 6558 13 45
Chatham 13308 4554.79 230 1069
Chattahoochee 2171 20197.23 1 19
Chattooga 1608 6492.77 44 107
Cherokee 13649 5119.33 128 835
Clarke 8908 6863.98 64 326
Clay 152 5323.99 3 9
Clayton 13919 4566.03 224 917
Clinch 580 8713.94 14 52
Cobb 39208 4959.35 565 2397
Coffee 3570 8294.22 80 508
Colquitt 2601 5729.96 44 185
Columbia 7635 4813.06 87 294
Cook 1016 5826.69 23 88
Coweta 5572 3665.77 80 220
Crawford 386 3156.69 7 46
Crisp 1013 4544.84 28 118
Dade 747 4621.95 7 39
Dawson 1799 6657.78 18 162
Decatur 1659 6302.71 44 117
DeKalb 37141 4682.7 500 3154
Dodge 895 4390.48 44 86
Dooly 550 4104.48 22 65
Dougherty 4155 4621.54 205 778
Douglas 7314 4814.82 100 589
Early 720 7096.39 39 59
Echols 317 7986.9 2 10
Effingham 2538 3964.01 35 170
Elbert 1194 6302.45 24 93
Emanuel 1487 6561.07 45 106
Evans 603 5642.37 8 58
Fannin 1364 5182.37 36 113
Fayette 3986 3391.07 71 181
Floyd 7083 7088.95 109 535
Forsyth 10031 3972.56 83 630
Franklin 1715 7351.37 21 109
Fulton 53675 4883.18 744 3345
Gilmer 1699 5407.9 33 145
Glascock 96 3173.55 3 10
Glynn 4933 5732.91 124 383
Gordon 4240 7304.17 61 212
Grady 1123 4576.2 28 125
Greene 1023 5465.62 26 83
Gwinnett 54733 5635.92 566 3887
Habersham 3692 8061.14 90 360
Hall 18270 8853.93 230 1690
Hancock 655 7994.63 47 81
Haralson 1264 4114.32 23 53
Harris 1388 3998.62 29 106
Hart 1246 4772.67 21 101
Heard 435 3516.57 10 28
Henry 11779 4910.66 146 384
Houston 6603 4204.69 114 506
Irwin 575 6095.62 11 61
Jackson 5484 7341.37 65 327
Jasper 430 3028.38 6 28
Jeff Davis 1006 6641.14 31 82
Jefferson 1191 7777.71 38 118
Jenkins 545 6354.94 34 75
Johnson 571 5910.36 31 80
Jones 1111 3885.84 23 78
Lamar 877 4533 27 65
Lanier 408 3941.65 7 21
Laurens 2857 6040.68 114 263
Lee 1159 3867.07 32 122
Liberty 1849 2986.88 30 150
Lincoln 348 4283.08 9 38
Long 469 2355.01 5 31
Lowndes 6218 5274.95 99 265
Lumpkin 1979 5854.68 22 186
Macon 406 3125.96 15 60
Madison 1733 5742.78 17 98
Marion 267 3219.58 10 26
McDuffie 1042 4824.74 23 110
McIntosh 466 3199.01 8 44
Meriwether 918 4367.27 20 95
Miller 474 8223.46 2 25
Mitchell 1189 5390.82 50 184
Monroe 1344 4847.26 61 126
Montgomery 572 6201.21 9 29
Morgan 827 4321.25 8 53
Murray 2820 7004.3 41 162
Muscogee 9414 4912.69 204 814
Newton 4916 4375.46 120 421
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 22935 0 256 925
Oconee 1887 4521.17 41 94
Oglethorpe 813 5334.65 14 56
Paulding 6438 3731.27 104 215
Peach 1274 4653.88 32 140
Pickens 1636 4879.21 16 111
Pierce 931 4763.37 27 107
Pike 686 3637.33 14 51
Polk 2697 6202.57 44 224
Pulaski 456 4186.17 25 42
Putnam 1227 5606.58 32 95
Quitman 52 2266.78 1 7
Rabun 1093 6434.71 18 112
Randolph 364 5389.4 30 63
Richmond 13322 6587.22 221 907
Rockdale 3837 4040.65 70 517
Schley 162 3071.09 2 18
Screven 563 4050.36 11 51
Seminole 577 7088.45 12 47
Spalding 2685 3885.11 88 302
Stephens 2275 8640.99 48 191
Stewart 615 10034.26 17 114
Sumter 1373 4670.23 71 227
Talbot 262 4254.63 9 31
Taliaferro 58 3553.92 0 2
Tattnall 1341 5277.24 22 92
Taylor 369 4636.84 14 48
Telfair 595 3803.38 33 57
Terrell 456 5385.61 34 90
Thomas 2473 5565.93 80 232
Tift 2968 7269.16 71 329
Toombs 2220 8227.4 62 141
Towns 763 6340.37 26 91
Treutlen 436 6384.54 14 37
Troup 4165 5915.02 122 400
Turner 488 6042.6 24 62
Twiggs 390 4823.15 15 70
Union 1475 5821.99 42 145
Unknown 3068 0 6 51
Upson 1300 4947.29 72 122
Walker 3976 5711.82 55 175
Walton 5015 5234.1 88 330
Ware 2293 6395.56 76 249
Warren 225 4318.62 7 33
Washington 1235 6083.14 27 84
Wayne 1894 6318.81 45 172
Webster 67 2627.45 2 10
Wheeler 403 5095.46 18 29
White 2128 6700.67 34 206
Whitfield 11258 10755.5 127 551
Wilcox 383 4357.22 25 63
Wilkes 471 4703.42 8 52
Wilkinson 565 6334.79 18 95
Worth 935 4642.04 37 131
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,917,910 (5,509,880 reported molecular tests; 408,030 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 597,208 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 43,018 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,966 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

