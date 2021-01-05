|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT)- Republican candidate Kelly Loeffler landed in Macon to deliver remarks on election day about the importance of voting.
“My message to Georgians is this, you have to get out and vote today. It’s imperative for the entire country, that we hold the line in the republican majority in the senate,” said Loeffler.
She’s defending her seat against Reverend Raphael Warnock.
If elected, Loeffler says she will vote in favor of the $2,000 stimulus relief check.
She has also stated her support in object certifying Electoral College votes to help ensure fair, free and trusted elections.