Macon-Bibb Coroner reports Pansy Avenue shooting death as second homicide of 2021

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports he is on the scene of Macon-Bibb County’s second homicide of 2021.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Pansy Avenue just before 6:00 Tuesday night.
Jones reports 28-year-old Ledarius Clark died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the circumstances surrounding the shooting is still under investigation, and there is no information on a suspect right now.
