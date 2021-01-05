Macon-Bibb Coroner reports Pansy Avenue shooting death as second homicide of 2021

Coroner Leon Jones says he responded to a deadly shooting on Pansy Avenue just before 6:00 Tuesday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports he is on the scene of Macon-Bibb County’s second homicide of 2021.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Pansy Avenue just before 6:00 Tuesday night.

Jones reports 28-year-old Ledarius Clark died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the circumstances surrounding the shooting is still under investigation, and there is no information on a suspect right now.

Stay with 41NBC News for updates.

