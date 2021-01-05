Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– “I’m just looking forward to doing the work of the people we’ve been listening to for the last 2 years,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said. “My hope is that we’re going to accomplish that within the first 100 days of our administration.”

The new administration in Macon-Bibb has many goals for the near future. Tuesday marked the first day of the county going in a new direction with the first commission meeting of 2021.

During the meeting, Raymond Wilder, Bill Howell, and Paul Bronson were introduced as new commissioners.

District 2 Commissioner, Paul Bronson, says he hopes to be a trustworthy voice for the people of Macon-Bibb.

“I just want to ensure we’re building transparency with the community and that we’re rebuilding that trust with the local government. I also want to do what we can for our youth, senior citizens, and those with mental health concerns,” Bronson said.

Commissioners also used the new meeting to elect District 5 Commissioner, Seth Clark as the new Mayor Pro Tem in a 6-3 vote.

Clark says he’s looking forward to representing all people in Macon and hopes to accomplish big things in the community.

“If you push for something everyone really believes in, it can really get done,” Clark stated.

Mayor Miller hopes the commission meeting allowed the community to see his vision for the new administration.

“This government is going to be more efficient, more transparent, and have more engagement from all stakeholders,” Miller said.

The commission will meet again on January 19, to discuss a cap on liquor licenses and pawn shops.