Mentors Project in need of volunteers

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— January is National Mentors Month, and Mentors Project of Bibb County wants you to celebrate by becoming a mentor.

The pandemic changed how they operate. They used to have monthly activities, but now work to make sure every child has basic needs met to focus on online learning.

June O’Neal, Executive Director of The Mentors Project Bibb County, said a mentor can change the trajectory of a child’s life.

“Children are at home learning virtually,” said O’Neal, “and it’s very important they know in addition to their wonderful families that there are personal cheerleaders in their lives that care about them and want them to succeed.”

How to volunteer