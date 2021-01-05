Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 28-January 1

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Restaurant Report Card: December 28-January 1
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 28 and Friday, January 1, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2020
Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020
Subway
650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2020
Bibb County:
Ole Times
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2020
The Transformation Spot
3247 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2020
H&H
807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Base
3670 EISENHOWER MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Base
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020
Houston County:
Days Inn (Food Service)
200 A – VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2020
Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2020
Microtel (Food Service)
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2020
My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2020
Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2020
Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020
The Pond
2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020
Checkers Drive-In
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2020
Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2020
The Swanson
933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2020
Laurens County:
Wendy’s – Dublin Mall
2001 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020
Surcheros Fresh Grill
1817 D RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020
Shamrock Nutrition
318 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.