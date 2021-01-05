Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 28-January 1

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
22
Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: December 28-January 1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 28 and Friday, January 1, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Kentucky Fried Chicken
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2020

Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020

Subway
650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2020

 

Bibb County:

Ole Times
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2020

The Transformation Spot
3247 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2020

H&H
807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Base
3670 EISENHOWER MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Base
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020

 

Houston County:

Days Inn (Food Service)
200 A – VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2020

Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2020

Microtel (Food Service)
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2020

My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2020

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2020

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020

Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020

The Pond
2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020

Checkers Drive-In
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2020

Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2020

The Swanson
933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2020

 

Laurens County:

Wendy’s – Dublin Mall
2001 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020

Surcheros Fresh Grill
1817 D RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020

Shamrock Nutrition
318 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2020

 

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleHow to: successfully vote in today’s runoff election
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!