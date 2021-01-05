State representatives ask ‘Where are your ballots?’

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State leaders want to know, what are you waiting for to cast your ballots?
State Representative Miriam Paris and James Beverly made the last-minute push outside of the Macon-Bibb Government Center today.
According to Representative Paris, health, jobs, and justice are on the ballot, and the responsibility is on Macon-Bibb County.
She asked voters to call or text 10 friends to encourage them to vote, as well.
Paris also had a message to young voters.
“We just want to let you know that you are the reason,” she said. “You’re a big part of the reason why Georgia flipped blue. If you don’t return to the polls, then we could seriously be in trouble with winning this election.
State Representative Beverly says over three million people voted early.