How to: successfully vote in today’s runoff election

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All eyes are on Georgia as runoff elections take place today.
Two seats in the U.S. Senate and Georgia’s District 4 seat for Public Service Commission are on the ballot. The outcome of today’s races could flip the U.S. Senate.
If you plan to vote, the following tasks could save you time at the polls.
Check your voter registration status
Make sure that you are eligible to vote. You can check your status online here on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
Find your polling place and ballot drop off locations
Be sure to go to the right place.
- Check your polling location online by clicking here.
- If you have an absentee ballot, click here for drop off locations in your county.
Bring a valid photo ID
Make sure that you have a federal, government-issued photo ID. Driver’s licenses, passports, tribal IDs, and military IDs are accepted at the polls.
Double-check your ballot
Once you make your selections, look over your ballot for any mistakes.
Drop off absentee ballots before the deadline
Absentee ballots must be dropped inside a secure ballot box in your county before 7 p.m. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked today.