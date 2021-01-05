Sunny, breezy Election Day ahead

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Election Day in Georgia is here and the weather will be perfect!
TODAY.
Clouds will clear out during the late morning hours and will give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the low and middle 60’s before falling into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s overnight.
TOMORROW.
Cloud cover will increase throughout the day setting us up for a partly sunny afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30’s under a partly cloudy sky.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Rain returns Thursday as an area of low pressure moves across the southeast. Scattered showers will dwindle away overnight Thursday and into Friday. Rainfall totals look to be around the half inch mark. We dry out just in time for the weekend!
