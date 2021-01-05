Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Polling locations opened up Tuesday at 7 a.m.

“We gotta get this vote in, get this vote in, and it’s an exciting time because we’re counting down and say hey come on in, come on in and they’re excited, we’re excited and we’re just looking forward to the whole process to just be done and over so that we can see who our next candidates will be,” said Poll Manager Maria Whitby.

The wait time for most locations was just five to ten minutes and they made sure everyone followed all CDC guidelines.

Voters say even during the pandemic, they felt safe voting in person.

In order to help with the atmosphere, ‘Joy to the Polls’ showed up to help keep everyone calm and happy.

“We’re here to make sure that hey let’s de-escalate some of that tension. Bring a little bit more joy and happiness to that situation, because obviously it’s very important that we get out and vote,” said Ricardo Spicer.

Poll Managers say they with little foot traffic throughout the day, they saw very few problems at the polls.