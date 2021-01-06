Second arrest made in connection to November armed robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery in November is now in custody.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 26-year-old William Guy Johnson was arrested Tuesday after further investigation revealed he was a suspect in the case.

He was taken to the Bibb County Criminal Investigation Office to be interviewed before being taken to the Bibb County Jail.

He’s charged with terroristic threats and acts and armed robbery and is being held without bond.

On November 21, a man told deputies he was inside Sprint gas station at 3198 Mercer University Drive when he noticed two teens watching him from outside the store. When he left the store, the man noticed the two teens were following him in their car.

Deputies said one of the teens, who had a rifle, ran up to the man at the intersection with Eveline Drive and said, “Give it up.” The man ran into the nearby Advance Auto Parts store and called deputies for help.

17-year-old Dai’Shawn Brown was arrested in November and deputies said they were looking for 17-year-old Tykis Andrews.

