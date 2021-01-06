Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Election workers in Bibb County are relieved to see election season come to a close, but not for reasons you may think.

“Our employees are on edge,” Board of Elections Chairman, Mike Kaplan said.

According to Board of Elections officials, poll watchers and observers caused trouble at polling locations on election day and during early voting. Kaplan says his election workers feel tired and anxious.

“We’ve had a lot of eyes on us. Our building has been under surveillance, 24 hours, 7 days a week,” Kaplan explained. “Our drop boxes have been under surveillance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week since the election.”

Poll manager, Tom Gillon, says dealing with poll watchers was difficult at times.

“We had a lot of very eager poll watchers and observers. Letting them know what they’re allowed to do… sometimes became a full-time job,” Gillon said.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office had deputies at each polling location to ensure the poll workers were able to do their jobs.

Although no arrests were made, Gillon says poll workers did face harassment from some observers.

“We had some watchers recording license plates of poll workers and of the staff here. Some wanted to follow poll workers from their polling places, which is nothing we’ve ever had to deal with in the past,” Gillon stated.

The Sheriff’s Office says it can only recall one incident where deputies had to help. However, they were able to keep things under control.

Kaplan says he hopes future elections goes more smoothly for the safety of the election workers.

“I think what we had to deal with a lot… the pandemic, the new machinery, the eyes on us, and the passionate races. It’s time for us to move on,” Kaplan said. “We need to support our new president and those that won in our country. We’ll get back at it again in 2 years.”