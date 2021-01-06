|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Sonny Carter Elementary School reached Lighthouse Status through the Leader in Me program.
The school achieved the status by obtaining outstanding results in both school and student outcomes. It’s the third school in the Bibb County School District to achieve this status.
“It has been a journey getting to this position”, said Latricia Reeves Principal of Sunny Carter Elementary School.
Principal Reeves says they have strived for this accomplishment for over four years.
The Leader in Me program helps to implement leadership, social-emotional learning and educational models.
Principal Reeves say now the bar has been set, they will continue to strive by implementing everything they’ve learned.