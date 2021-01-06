Bibb deputies searching for suspect in connection with Pansy Ave murder

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need the public’s help finding a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of Ledarius Clark.
Investigators identify the suspect as 21-year-old Jasirian Kwame Thomas, of Macon. The incident happened on January 5, 2021, on Pansy Ave at Iris Street.
WANTED: Jasirian Kwame Thomas
If you know the whereabouts of Jasirian Thomas, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the “on-call’ investigator at 478-951-6896.
You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.