Body found in basement after Monroe County house fire

|
Listen to the content of this post:
JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County first responders locate an unidentified body in the basement of a home after returning to the scene of a house fire in Juliette.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 27 Faith Court after a caller said someone was trying to harm him and his house was on fire. Deputies got to the scene around 10:30 Tuesday night. They report the home was dark with abandoned vehicles in the driveway and the front door bolted and nailed shut.
According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies went to the side and back of the home to announce themselves. That’s when deputies reported seeing black smoke coming from the home. Once inside, deputies say they were able to rescue a dog, but they could only get about three feet inside due to the heavy smoke.
Monroe County Emergency Services along with the Forsyth Fire Department and Macon-Bibb Fire Department were able to get the fire under control by 11:15 Tuesday night.
When investigators returned to the home Wednesday morning they discovered an unidentified body in the basement near the front of the house. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports the body will be extracted from debris and sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy and positive identification.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.