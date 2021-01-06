Dry today before rain moves in tomorrow

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- We’ve got one more day of dry weather before rain moves in Thursday.
TODAY.
Under a sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 50’s across our area. Clouds will begin to stream in tonight ahead of our next rainmaker. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30’s under a partly cloudy sky.
TOMORROW.
The first half of Thursday looks dry, but rain will move in during the afternoon and evening hours. Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day as temperatures are forecast to only make it into the middle 50’s during the afternoon. Rain will continue into the nighttime hours. New rainfall total amounts will generally be less than half an inch.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
A few showers will linger into Friday as we deal with a mostly cloudy sky to wrap up the work week. By the weekend we will be clearing out and cooling off. On Saturday and Sunday we will see highs in the low and middle 50’s under a sunny sky!
